Deluxe Corp. launched season No. 4 of its web series “Small Business Revolution” Tuesday.

In the series, teams from Deluxe go to a small town and help a handful of small companies revamp their businesses and their downtown's with $500,000 in renovations and services.



The series has a similar formula to home-renovation television shows. Engaging but otherwise struggling Main Street businesses are introduced, problems are identified and teams from Deluxe implement solutions and effectively demonstrating their range of services. By the end of the episode and by the end of the series growth is observed at the companies and their Main Street neighbors

In past seasons, 30,000 small- and medium-sized cities have been nominated for the series and millions of votes were cast to select the winning towns. The series airs on Hulu, Amazon Prime and smallbusinessrevolution.org.

In season No. 3, the show helped six businesses in Alton, Ill, and in previous seasons they visited Wabash, Ind., and Bristol Borough, Penn..

In the new season the company heads to Searcy, Ark. for eight episodes. New CEO Barry McCarthy said Deluxe has committed to a fifth season and nominations for that next small town are open.