Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. dropped 10 percent on Thursday, after it warned fourth-quarter unit revenue would be slightly below its prior forecast due to the lower-than-expected improvement in last-minute fares booked by travelers.

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it now expects total revenue per available seat mile — a closely followed measure of airline performance — to rise about 3 percent, compared with the 3.5 percent growth it forecast earlier.

Shares of bigger rival American Airlines Group Inc. fell 11 percent, while smaller rivals United Continental Holdings Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., and JetBlue Airways Corp. were down 5 percent to 7 percent in morning trading.

The broader U.S. markets fell sharply after Apple Inc.’s rare sales warning added to fears of a global slowdown.

“While close-in yield momentum continues, the pace of improvement in late December was more modest than anticipated,” Delta said in a regulatory filing.

Atlanta-based Delta also said it expects fuel price per gallon to be in the range of $2.38 to $2.43, about 10 cents below its earlier guidance.

Airlines usually take advantage of lower fuel costs to add more flights and seat capacity, a measure that can also drive down unit revenue.

The airline is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, its second-largest hub, and employs about 10,000 people in the Twin Cities.