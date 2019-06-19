Delta Air Lines said technical issues are causing delays for passengers who are trying to book tickets, check-in and board flights nationwide.

"Flights are continuing to depart, albeit at a slower pace than normal and some flights are delayed as a result," the airline said in a statement Wednesday evening. "Delta is slowing flights into our busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion."

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is a major hub for the airline. Frustrated Twin Cities passengers posted pictures on Twitter of long lines outside the Minneapolis Delta check-in that stretched well back into the terminal.

One man tweeted at 2:30 p.m.: "@mspairport big mess of people in front of @Delta check in. No communication on what line is for what. @Delta app is down."

At 4 p.m., a woman noted: "I've never seen lines this long for bags in the 24 years I've been coming to this airport."

The airline responded to some of the social media complaints by asking passengers to message customer service agents their itineraries on Twitter for further assistance.

MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan did not immediately return calls for comment.

