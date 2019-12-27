Delta offering Disney+

This month Delta Air Lines unveiled an exclusive partnership with the new streaming service Disney+. Through the deal, Delta fliers can now watch a free selection of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic on the airline’s seat-back screens. The list includes “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Coco,” “Free Solo,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen” and more, though unfortunately the Baby Yoda show (“Star Wars: The Mandalorian”) is not mentioned on Delta’s release. Also, SkyMiles members and travelers on select routes are be offered a 14-day free trial to Disney+ (normally a seven-day offer).

Simon Peter Groebner

Global Entry grace period

If you’re fretting about how long it’s taking to get your Global Entry renewal, take a breath. If you’ve submitted your application before the expiration date and its status continues to say “pending,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection has granted a year of extra time in which you may continue to use your privileges. The program, which gives approved applicants expedited re-entry through customs and passage through TSA security screenings, has proved popular and is receiving as many as 7,000 applications a day, CBP said. The backlog, which totaled 300,000 applications this year, is now up to 350,000, CBP said. The approval process was slowed in the summer when CBP personnel were dispatched to the U.S. border with Mexico to address what the agency called a “humanitarian” and “security” crisis.

Los Angeles Times

Riviera Resort has opened in Orlando.

Mickey on the Riviera

Riviera Resort, a Disney Vacation Club property in Orlando, has officially opened with a mix of European and artsy flair. Inspiration for the 10-story resort came from resorts in Italy, France and Monaco, said Dean Huspen, an architect with Walt Disney Imagineering. “We were just so enamored and inspired by those resorts that we studied and wanted to bring some of that here, but make it a uniquely Disney experience,” he said. Rooms and hallways feature cubist versions of “Beauty and the Beast” characters, watercolors of “Aristocats,” oil works featuring Remy from “Ratatouille” and quickie line drawings of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy. Accommodations range from the 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom grand villas to the small Tower Studios, designed for just two guests. Riviera is the first stand-alone DVC property to open at Disney World since 2004.

Orlando Sentinel

Family lodge in Belize

Family-friendly lodges provide an ideal venue for your personal blend of active pursuits and relaxation. Tucked within a 365-acre private rainforest paradise in the picturesque foothills of the Maya Mountains near San Ignacio, Belize, the Lodge at Chaa Creek provides the ideal home base for your family’s exploration of the Cayo District, a region where cave tubing, archaeological sites, horseback riding and zip lining will lure you from the comfort of your palm-thatched cottage or treetop suite. While at the riverside eco-lodge, don’t miss early morning bird-watching tours, the hilltop spa, the Blue Morpho Butterfly Farm and the medicine trail where you’ll learn about native plants that provide globally significant remedies. Stay in treetop villas, cottages or glamping-style camp casitas (chaacreek.com).

FamilyTravel.com