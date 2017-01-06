Delta Air Lines canceled and delayed flights Friday as it grappled with a deadly shooting at its terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and a winter storm at its biggest hub in Atlanta.

A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale airport, killing five people and wounding eight before being arrested. Passengers and others in the terminal scrambled out, some of them onto the tarmac. The terminal serves Delta and Air Canada.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta family are with the people of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, and those involved in the tragic events today," Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive, said in a statement. "We're grateful to the first responders on the scene who immediately went into action to evacuate our customers and employees."

At midafternoon, a flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Fort Lauderdale scheduled for this evening was marked as "delayed."

Meanwhile, a sleet- and snow-producing storm is bearing down on the southeastern U.S., disrupting Delta's hub in Atlanta and spreading across its system.

Delta flew a de-icing crew from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the airline's second-biggest hub and its poster-child facility for winter weather events, to help its 240-person Atlanta ground operations crew.

Already there have are more than 500 flight cancellations today across the U.S. as the storm sweeps through areas of the South, creating icy conditions. The storm, dubbed Winter Storm Helena by the Weather Channel, will affect about two dozen states on its march from the Pacific to Atlantic oceans.

Delta canceled 350 flights between Friday evening and Saturday when the brunt of the storm is forecast to hit the Atlanta airport. So far, only a handful of flights to and from MSP have been canceled. The airline is encouraging travelers to continue checking their flight status over the next day. The carrier, as well as others like Southwest, American and United, issued travel waivers for flights to and from several south central and southeastern cities.

Airport station crews with more winter weather experience, like Delta's MSP and Detroit hubs, have "go teams" that are prepared to fly out to warmer-weather airports ahead of a winter storm. Crews from every airport are trained in de-icing annually, but may need help when a large system blows into town. More than a dozen Delta employees from MSP are arriving in Atlanta Friday afternoon.