Delta Air Lines is doling out $1.3 billion in annual profit sharing, including $100 million to its Minnesota employees.
This marks the second-largest payout in company history to be spread between the airline’s global workforce of 80,000. In 2016, the company paid out $1.5 billion in profits to employees for the airline’s performance in 2015.
Announcing the profit share total on Valentine’s Day is an annual tradition at the Atlanta-based airline. This is the fifth consecutive year Delta’s profit sharing exceeded $1 billion.
The U.S. airline industry is experiencing a prolonged period of growth and Delta for several years has posted the highest profit among its peers.
This year, each Delta employee gets a bonus equal to 14 percent of their annual pay. The payout is formulated from Delta’s 2018 pre-tax income of $5.2 billion.
In recent years, Delta tinkered with its profit-sharing model before landing on an arrangement that gives non-union workers the same payout structure as its unionized pilots.
Delta has been the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since it merged with Northwest Airlines 10 years ago. The number of local employees has slightly dwindled over the years, but it has maintained a large flight operation and crew base at MSP.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.