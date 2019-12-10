One of the largest accounting offices in the Twin Cities has a new leader. Deloitte has named Matt Marsh the new managing partner of Deloitte's Minneapolis practice effective Jan. 6.

Marsh will replace Jeff Cotton, who has served as managing partner for the past dozen years.

"I'm very excited," Marsh said, during a Monday interview. "It's a true honor to be able to do this. I'm really just excited to dive in and keep the momentum that Jeff built in terms of our office and how it has performed."

Deloitte has just under 1,000 employees here, making it one of the largest professional services firms in the Twin Cities. Deloitte is one of the global Big Four accounting firms and offers a range of practice areas including audit, consulting, tax and advisory services.

Marsh has more than 25 years of experience in risk advisory within the retail sector. Marsh has served as the global and U.S. risk and financial advisory leader for the retail, wholesale and distribution practice for the Deloitte & Touche LLP subsidiary. In that role, Marsh has been responsible for bringing risk, financial, compliance and cyber risk capabilities to retailers and distributors.

Marsh began his career in banking before joining Deloitte & Touche practice in Omaha, Neb., relocating to Minneapolis in 2007. Marsh is a certified public accountant and a graduate of the University of Nebraska.

"Matt has been a highly valued member of the leadership team in our Minneapolis practice, and brings with him a breadth of experiences and leadership capabilities that will serve him tremendously well in his new role," said Cotton, in a statement. "I am confident he will expand and grow Deloitte's businesses and contributions in the region, while making significant impact for our clients, our community and our people."

In his role as managing partner, Marsh will keep his client service responsibilities while all also overseeing strategy, business development, operations and talent for the Minneapolis office. He will also strategize the firm's growth.

Currently, there's a lot of demand for consultation on the impact of cloud computing and how its changing how companies use technology, Marsh said. The more data that organizations gather, the more discussions there will need to be on how to ensure the integrity of the data and better regulate privacy, he said.

"Cloud and data and analytics and cognitive and all of these things that are happening and happening fast, will continue to grow and that will drive a lot of how our clients will change their businesses," Marsh said. "We'll support them along that journey."