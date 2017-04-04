A report from the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor released Tuesday cited “deficiencies’’ in the Minnesota State High School League’s process for handling student transfers and recommended legislative action to provide more transparency.

The office spent several months auditing the league, which oversees student eligibility for sports and other activities.

“We found deficiencies in how the league established eligibility criteria for students who transfer schools and want to participate in extracurricular athletic programs,’’ wrote Legislative Auditor James Nobles and Deputy Legislative Auditor Judy Randall. ‘‘The league’s process lacks transparency, sufficient public notice, and external review.

“We also found deficiencies in how the league makes individual eligibility decisions. Finally, the league’s board of directors does not provide sufficient oversight of the administration of student eligibility.’’

The report also cited “concerns about rule-making.’’

Nobles and Randall, in the letter to the Legislative Audit Commission, recommended the Legislature, which has league oversight, “require the league to have a more transparent and open process for establishing student eligibility criteria. We also recommend more oversight of individual eligibility decisions by the league’s board, and an increased role for the Legislative Coordinating Commission and Minnesota Department of Education. Finally, we recommend more openness from the league in its communication with students, their families and the League’s member schools.’’

The audit stemmed from a request in February 2016 by Rep. Bob Dettmer, a former longtime wrestling coach at Forest Lake High School, after he learned that the league had not been audited since 1998.

“I have no ax to grind, and I’ve always had a good relationship with the league,” Dettmer, a Republican from Forest Lake, said at the time.

The league is classified by Minnesota statute as a “nonprofit corporation that is a voluntary association.” It is not a state agency and does not receive direct funding from the Legislature. Schools pay an annual membership fee of $100 and an additional $90 for each high school league sport or activity they sponsor.

