Gophers defensive line coach Jim Panagos is off to Rutgers after one year on P.J. Fleck’s staff.

He will also helm the defensive line at Rutgers with coach Greg Schiano, who recently returned. The program announced the move Saturday. Panagos previously coached at Rutgers from 2012 to ’15, though not with Schiano.

Rutgers went 2-10 this season, while the Gophers were 10-2 and await a Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Auburn.

Many Gophers coaches have worked at Rutgers, including Fleck under Schiano, whom he calls a mentor.

Recruiting news

• The Gophers received a commitment from IMG Academy linebacker Jaqwondis Burns on Saturday while on a visit to campus. The 6-2, 205-pound Florida native is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He brings the Gophers’ 2020 class to 23 members ahead of early signing day Wednesday.

• The Gophers also added a new preferred walk-on Saturday, Ben Wileman of Edgerton, Wis. He is a 6-2, 215-pound linebacker in the 2020 class.