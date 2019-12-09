A Washington County sheriff’s deputy said he fatally shot a kneeling suicidal and armed man because he saw the man aiming a handgun at him and another deputy in a standoff at a Lake Elmo intersection.

Brian Krook spelled out his version of events in a statement to the grand jury in July in connection with his shooting of 23-year-old Benjamin W. Evans shortly after midnight on April 12, 2018, according to a defense motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against the deputy.

The grand jury returned a second-degree manslaughter indictment against Krook, an eight-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the shooting, whose statement was included among various defense motion in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial on March 9.

The prosecution’s counter-filing argues against the motions, one a dispute over an expert witness and the other contending that Evans’ actions directly led to his death. Both sides were due Monday afternoon in a Stillwater courtroom, where the motions were expected to be debated.

Evans’ movements with the gun were getting “close to where it’s pointing at us, and I am getting uncomfortable,” one of the defense’s dismissal filings quoted Krook’s grand jury statement as reading. “I’m worried that if, you know, if he did pull the trigger while he’s got his head turned the bullet is going to come at us or at, you know, me [and deputies Michael Ramos or Joshua Ramirez]. So I, and at one point, make a comment like I’m not comfortable with him turning his head.”

Krook’s statement continued that “so he turns his head again, and this time um it goes, it’s further than it has in the past to where his it’s for sure at me, and I felt that if was even past me and at Ramos so I fired, um I just fired.”

Benjamin Evans

In a statement to state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators, the defense motion read, Krook gave much of the same account and emphasized that, in his view, Evans’ gun was “pointed at Ramos ... so that’s what I was concerned about.”

The prosecution’s response to the motions included a rebuttal to Krook’s contention that Evans aimed at him and other law enforcement officers. The Ramsey County Attorney’s office is handling the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

“Mr. Evans never pointed the gun at Deputy Ramirez or any of the other officers,” the prosecution filing read, adding that Ramirez never considered shooting Evans during the 40 or so minutes that he was trying to get the distraught man to surrender.

Evans had completed his studies to be a firefighter and was working as an emergency medical technician at the time of his death, the family attorneys said. Among his survivors was a 3-year-old daughter.

Krook is the state’s third law enforcement officer in recent memory to be charged in an on-duty killing. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted by a jury of second-degree manslaughter in the July 2016 killing of Philando Castile, and former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Although Krook was charged by a grand jury, Castile and Noor were charged by prosecutors.