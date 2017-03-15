Alleging an unfair process, the attorney for a recent Edina High School graduate charged with committing several sexual assaults while attending the University of Wisconsin said he will appeal his client’s expulsion from the school.

A UW-Madison disciplinary committee found 21-year-old Alec R. Cook “responsible for violating university student conduct policies related to a crime of violence” and has accepted the university’s recommendation of expulsion, school spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Tuesday.

Cook, who was placed under “emergency suspension” from the school last fall as the many allegations mounted, has until March 24 to appeal. His attorney has pledgesd to challenge the expulsion. Cook, a 2014 Edina graduate, was majoring in real estate and urban land economics.

“People get more due process when the state wants to take away their driver’s license than when [UW] wants to strip you of your entire educational career,” attorney Chris Van Wagner told the Badger Herald, the university’s student newspaper.

Van Wagner pointed out that no accuser went before the committee and that prevented Cook’s defense from challenging any of the allegations.

The attorney told the newspaper that the committee vote was 2-1 in favor of expulsion. Van Wagner said that result raises doubts in his mind about the strength of the criminal case. Cook has pleaded not guilty, and Van Wagner has said that the sexual encounters were all consensual.

Many colleges around the country, under pressure from the federal government to aggressively pursue discipline in connection with sexual assault allegations on campus, are getting pushback from the accused in the form of lawsuits or by exercising their opportunity to appeal.

Cook was charged in October with multiple counts of sexual assault, spanning from March 2015 to October 2016, after a woman said he assaulted her on Oct. 12 in his apartment. He was arrested in October and released after posting bail in mid-December.

The charges say Cook knew his five accusers because they had been in class together or had met socially. In some of the cases, the women began a consensual relationship with him.

But according to the criminal complaint, those encounters with him quickly changed. Prosecutors say that one woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted over several hours and strangled to the point of near unconsciousness. She told investigators that she was afraid that if she fought back harder, he would further injure her.

“I’m afraid to really fight because of his size and strength,” investigators quoted her as saying.