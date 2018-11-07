Ben Sanvik, above, was armed with a light, .223-caliber rifle for his first deer hunt ever on family land in Otter Tail County. But with two well-placed shots, he downed this 8-point, 210-pound buck Saturday about 7 a.m. The buck chased a doe into a grassy field where Ben, 11, and his father, Joe, were enclosed in an elevated stand built years ago by Ben’s grandfather. The deer dashed after the first shot, then turned broadside again at the field’s edge. Once the deer was cleaned, father and son traveled to see Ben’s grandfather for show and tell.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.