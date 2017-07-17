Authorities have identified the body found in a St. Paul garage over the weekend as Allan Bishara Aguilar.

Police were called to a house in the 600 block of Lawson Avenue E. about 3 p.m. Friday. Officers found the decomposing body in the garage and called homicide investigators and the Ramsey County medical examiner to the scene.

Aguilar, 47, may have been in the garage for weeks, said Steve Linders, public information officer for the St. Paul Police, who called the case “extremely disturbing” and are investigating it as a homicide.

Two people who live in the home were arrested, police said. They have not been charged. A 49-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder, while a 47-year-old woman is being held on suspicion of interfering with a dead body and concealing evidence.

It is believed that the suspects and victim knew each other, police said.

It is the city’s 15th homicide of the year.