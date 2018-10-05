Getting organized

Is your mess causing you stress? Learn five life-changing strategies for decluttering and organizing your home from Sarah Cronin of Simple Inspired Home Organizing. This presentation, hosted by NAPO (National Association of Professional Organizers) will be offered 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, with registration and networking starting at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. Cost is $30 in advance at napominnesota.com or $40 at the door, cash or check only. Doubletree by Hilton, 1500 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Minnesota's native plants

Plants local to the Land of 10,000 Lakes are the focus of the monthly meeting of the Men's and Women's Garden Club of Minneapolis. Hennepin County Master Gardener Fiona Lennox will share information about using native plants in your garden. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Free. Lakewood Cemetery Garden Mausoleum Reception Room, 3600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. mwgcm.org.

Grasses and sedges

Want a beautiful garden without the backbreaking work? Wild Ones is hosting a program about grasses and sedges and how to use them to create a low-maintenance garden. Learn how to combine grasses with flowers, to refresh your garden, while providing food and habitat for pollinators. Guest speaker is Dustin Demmer of Blazing Star Gardens, a native plant nursery and landscaping company in Owatonna, Minn. 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Fall flowers

Hundreds of chrysanthemums are the stars of the 103rd annual flower show at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. Bright yellow and bold red blooms are accentuated by yellow Swiss chard and ornamental peppers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Nov. 25. Free. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org

Fall foraging

Join Four Season Foraging and learn what foods fall has to offer the urban forager. The hunt will focus on crabapples and black walnuts, now legal to harvest in Minneapolis parks. 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20. Free, registration required by 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at fourseasonforaging.com. Meet at the park at 24th Street and 3rd Avenue S., Mpls.

