NEW YORK — New York City's police commissioner has scheduled a midday news conference as the city waits for his decision on whether to fire a police officer involved in the 2014 death of an unarmed black man.

Police commissioner James O'Neill said he would make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. Monday on an undisclosed topic.

O'Neill has been deliberating whether to accept a disciplinary judge's recommendation that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for using a banned chokehold on Eric Garner.

Garner's dying words of "I can't breathe" became a flash point in a national debate over race and police use of force.

Pantaleo's lawyer has said the officer didn't mean to hurt Garner.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. Federal authorities announced last month they would not bring civil rights charges.