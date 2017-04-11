Joe Gothard, superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, is the choice to be the next superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools.

He was selected Tuesday by school board members on a 5-to-2 vote, and is expected to take over the state's second-largest district in July, subject to contract negotiations. He prevailed over Cheryl Logan, a senior leader for the School District of Philadelphia.

His appointment follows board action last summer to remove former Superintendent Valeria Silva by way of a controversial $787,000 contract buyout — an extra high-stakes twist in what already figured to be a challenging assignment for the district's new schools' chief.

John Thein, the former Roseville superintendent coaxed out of retirement to lead the district on an interim basis, has thus far overseen a calming of school-climate concerns that doomed Silva. But enrollment is on the decline, action awaits on controversial start time changes, and budget pressures are mounting. In the coming months, the district must resolve a possible $27.3 million budget gap for 2017-18.

Still, the job attracted 67 applicants, and despite the early exit of a third finalist, Orlando Ramos of Milwaukee, board Chairman Jon Schumacher said that the board had two exceptional people from whom to choose.

Gothard was backed on Tuesday by Schumacher, Zuki Ellis, John Brodrick, Mary Vanderwert and Jeanelle Foster. Board Members Steve Marchese and Chue Vue cast "no" votes.

Cheryl Logan

Board members took turns offering positive comments about both candidates before taking a single vote on Gothard's nomination. The vote followed public interviews of the candidates two weeks ago and then informal, private sit-downs with them a short time later. Some members visited their districts, too.

Ellis, the lone board member to travel to both Philadelphia and Burnsville, said that Gothard created a vision for his district that people identify with him, but that was not his alone. His ability to unite people — to be a healer — will be important to St. Paul, she said.

"There is a need for us to come together," Ellis said.

Race and equity

In their recent appearances in St. Paul, Gothard and Logan both spoke of race and how it defined them.

Gothard grew up in Madison, Wis., the son of a white mother and black father, who struggled with his identity until a teacher encouraged him to talk about what it was like and what it meant to be a racial minority.

"I needed her," Gothard told a crowd of about 260 people at a "Meet the Candidates" event on St. Paul's North End on March 29. "She finally allowed me to speak about being different ... and proud of it."

He's emphasized creating unity in his south suburban district and adopting a restorative approach to discipline while he was a high school principal in Madison. In a blog published by the Savage Pacer, he has detailed changes made possible by a "Vision One91" strategic plan that included a voter-approved $65 million building bond and a $2.5 million-per-year technology levy.

In Madison, the 6-foot-6-inch Gothard was head football coach at the high school where he later became principal, and he won praise from the search firm School Exec Connect as a "rising star" who turned around "one of the toughest high schools in the city."

He has experience, too, with decisions involving school start times and the deployment of school resource officers (SROs), which has been a concern in St. Paul. He serves on the executive and legislative committees of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.

Schumacher said that Gothard's experience locally and understanding of the city should help him make a quick impact in St. Paul.

Starting pay is about $238,000 — subject to negotiations.

In some ways, the district's new leader can't take office soon enough.

On Tuesday, immediately after selecting the next superintendent, the board was set to attend a committee meeting to consider districtwide building projects and hear the latest on enrollment projections.