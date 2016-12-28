Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a possible stroke on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the 84-year-old entertainer was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills when 911 was called at around 1 p.m.

Reynolds’ daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, passed away just one day earlier after suffering a heart attack on a plane last week.

Shortly after news of Fisher’s death broke, Reynolds shared a message on Facebook thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie’s Mother.”

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday, when she had a heart attack while returning to Los Angeles on a United Airlines flight from London, where she was promoting her memoir “The Princess Diarist” and filming the Channel 4/Amazon comedy “Catastrophe.”

On Tuesday, family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement Tuesday on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, “Scream Queens” star Billie Lourd, confirming that Fisher had passed.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Reynolds and Fisher recently starred together in this year’s “Bright Lights,” an HBO Documentary Films production about the mother-daughter duo’s relationship and legacy, which first premiered at Cannes back in May. Directed by Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom, the doc will air on HBO in March.

