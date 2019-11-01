The death of a 31-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday night inside a north Minneapolis home has been ruled a homicide.

Justin O. Harris, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds inside his home on the 3900 block of N. Lyndale Avenue, according to an autopsy by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

Family members told authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday that they had not heard from Harris for a while and went to check on him. They went inside and found him dead.

Police had initially stopped short of declaring the case a homicide, instead calling the death “suspicious.”

The shooting marks the city’s 36th homicide of the year.