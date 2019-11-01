The death of a 31-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday night inside a north Minneapolis home has been ruled a homicide.
Justin O. Harris, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds inside his home on the 3900 block of N. Lyndale Avenue, according to an autopsy by the Hennepin County medical examiner.
Family members told authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday that they had not heard from Harris for a while and went to check on him. They went inside and found him dead.
Police had initially stopped short of declaring the case a homicide, instead calling the death “suspicious.”
The shooting marks the city’s 36th homicide of the year.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Charges: Rogers couple deprived injured employee of full worker's compensation
The injured employee had been pinned by machinery in a partly frozen pond.
North Metro
Brooklyn Park renaming Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park
The aim is to broaden the park's appeal, differentiate it from the Coon Rapids park and rid it of a name that some consider a racist slur.
West Metro
DNR: 'Virtually no scenario' for shipping water to Southwest
DNR officials commented on a proposal to tap a local aquifer and send the water to the drought-stricken Southwest.
St. Paul
Man killed, wife injured in St. Paul Highland Park shooting
Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.
Minneapolis
Children's Theatre reaches settlements in remaining sex abuse cases
The theater will contribute $500,000 to start a fund to support survivors.