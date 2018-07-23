Homicide investigators continue to search for clues and conduct interview to determine how a woman who was found dead Monday morning inside a St. Paul townhouse died.

St. Paul Police were called to a residence on the 1500 block of E. Jessamine Lane around 7 a.m. and immediately put up crime scene tape.

Even hours after authorities arrived, few details have been released, but police spokesman Steve Linders called the death "suspicious."

Members of the police department's forensics unit continued to work the scene near the Roosevelt-Phalen Center Monday morning as family members gathered outside. A minivan was towed from the scene.

Police confirmed that other people were inside the residence where the woman was found, Linders said.