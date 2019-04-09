A coronation was coming Monday night, with 72,062 fans gathered inside U.S. Bank Stadium on a gorgeous spring evening in Minneapolis.

Virginia and Texas Tech had never reached the NCAA men’s basketball championship game before, nor had their respective coaches, Tony Bennett and Chris Beard.

De’Andre Hunter emerged as the hero, hitting two crucial three-pointers and scoring 27 points as Virginia pulled away for an 85-77 triumph in overtime.

Hunter sent the game into overtime with a three-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation, and his three-pointer with two minutes left in overtime gave the winners a lead for good at 75-73.

The Cavaliers, or beloved “Wahoos” for their blue and orange clad faithful, reached the sport’s pinnacle one year after a stunning NCAA tournament upset, the first time a No. 1 seed had lost to a No. 16 seed — and by 20 points, against Maryland-Baltimore County.

Bennett called that loss “a painful gift.”

Virginia guard Kyle Guy celebrated along with teammates Braxton Key (2) and De'Andre Hunter (12) as the buzzer sounded

“It did draw us nearer to each other as a team,” he said this weekend. “I think it helped us as coaches. I think it helped the players on the court and helped us in the other areas.”

This season, Virginia lost just three games, and two of them were to Duke. The Cavaliers grabbed a No. 1 seed again but needed two unforgettable comebacks to survive its previous two games.

In the Elite Eight, Mamadi Dakite grabbed Kihei Clark’s brilliant pass and hit a game-tying shot at the buzzer, forcing overtime against Purdue.

And in Saturday’s semifinal, Virginia trailed by four points with 10 seconds remaining. Kyle Guy, who had 24 points Monday, hit a contested three pointer and then was fouled shooting another one with 0.6 seconds remaining. He hit all three free throws for the one-point win.

This time, with 4:15 remaining, Texas Tech senior Matt Mooney hit a three-pointer from the corner, trimming Virginia’s lead to 59-56. Mooney had been the hero of Saturday’s win over Michigan State, but this was his first basket of the second half and gave him just five points for the game.

Moments later, Norense Odiase hit a free throw, completing a three-point play, and the score was tied.

Virginia regained the lead and stretched it to 65-51 on a nifty pass from Braxton Key to Kyle Guy, who finished the layup.

But Davide Moretti hit a three pointer — his third of the game — pulling Texas Tech back within one.

Odiase blocked Hunter’s shot on the other end, and then Texas Tech grabbed its first lead of the second half, 66-65 with 35 seconds remaining.

Odiase made both ends of a one-on-one, stretching the lead to 68-65, but Hunter hit a wide open three-pointer from the corner.

Texas Tech’s best player, Jarrett Culver, came down and tried a three pointer, missing. Hunter grabbed the rebound for Virginia but threw the ball out of bounds, trying to hit Guy with a pass when Guy was looking at the official, trying to call timeout.

With one second remaining, Texas Tech had a chance to win, but Key blocked Culver’s shot, sending the game to overtime.

Mooney kept the suddenly hot hand in overtime, hitting a three pointer and a turnaround jumper to give Texas Tech a 73-70 lead.

But Virginia went back in front, with Guy making two three throws and Hunter hitting a three pointer.

Texas Tech missed a chance to win just the second title for a Texas school, joining the historic 1966 Texas-Western team, which was the first to win with a starting lineup of all black players.

Ty Jerome hit a three pointer at the end of the first half, breaking a 29-29 tie, and the Cavaliers stretched the lead to eight less than a minute into the second half. From there, it was just a matter of fending off a pesky Texas Tech team that wouldn’t go away.

Hunter and Culver, both projected NBA lottery picks, went a combined 1-for-14 from the field in the first half, with Culver missing all six shots and Hunter going 1-for-8.