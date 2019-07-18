The former Dayton’s store complex in downtown Minneapolis has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the developer renovating the three buildings said.

The designation in the register, maintained by the National Park Service, makes the building eligible for federal tax credits and other incentives, including aid grants, if the owners meet rules for maintaining the building.

Owner 601W Cos. and developer Telos Group LLC began to renovate the building in 2017 after Macy’s, the last department store in the complex, closed its store there. The firm plans to use the lower levels of the 12-story structure for retail and restaurants, while the upper floors will be used for offices and a fitness center.

It aims to complete the first portions of the renovation, which it has dubbed The Dayton’s Project, early next year.

“We’re proud to receive this historic designation and look forward to unveiling The Dayton’s Project as a renewed center of culture and entertainment to a whole new generation of Minnesotans,” Brian Whiting, president of Telos Group, said in a statement.

The first of the three Dayton’s buildings was built in 1902 at S. 7th Street and Nicollet Avenue and has the most ornate style, with giant round windows in the fifth floor corner. Later additions in the 1930s and 1940s stretched the complex down Nicollet to 8th Street and then back toward LaSalle Avenue.

The Dayton's store viewed from S. 8th Avenue and Nicollet Avenue in April 1960.

For decades, the complex anchored the downtown shopping district and was the flagship store of the Dayton’s Co., forerunner of Target Corp. Its special holiday and fashion events regularly attracted huge crowds of people. Today, at more than 1 million square feet, the three-building complex is the largest empty property in the Twin Cities.

Many old elements are being retained in the renovation, including Art Deco bathrooms and a rooftop terrace, Telos said.

On the second-floor, where the building has five connections to the downtown skyway, Telos is building a 45,000-square-foot food hall and market.