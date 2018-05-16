Gov. Mark Dayton is promising to veto a key tax bill that the Republican-controlled Senate passed narrowly on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions between the DFL governor and the Legislature’s GOP majorities as the end of the session approaches.

“I’m going to veto it,” Dayton said of the GOP tax bill. “There’s no indication of any willingness to move on my top priority,” he said, referring to his call for more state money for school districts struggling with budget problems.

Hours later, the two parties clashed again as the Senate failed to pass an $825 million public works bonding bill. The plan failed to garner the 41-vote supermajority it needed to pass, instead dividing the Senate on a 34-33 party line split. DFLers voted against the bill, for a more expansive borrowing package that would be more in line with the governor’s $1.5 billion bonding proposal.

The House passed a similar bonding bill earlier in the week.

Dayton said the tax bill, which passed the Senate 34-33 on a straight party-line vote, offers too little to individual taxpayers while not requiring enough from corporations. He told reporters Wednesday that he planned to issue his veto Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters before the tax bill was introduced on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Senate Taxes Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain, said the plan reflected compromises with Dayton on a number of issues. Gazelka said he was hopeful the Legislature can still come to an agreement with the governor before the session’s end.

But Gazelka, R-Nisswa, warned that lawmakers would work with the next governor, who will take office in January 2019, on a bill to bring the state’s tax rules into alignment with the federal government. Without such legislation, Minnesota families and businesses are expected to face a confusing mess at tax filing season next year.

Dayton, who is in his final year as governor, lashed out at Republican lawmakers in an interview Wednesday. He said they are beholden to special interests and refusing to compromise even with just days left in the annual legislative session.

“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and I know when something has good common sense and broad public support and hits a wall, that some people are behind that wall,” Dayton told the Star Tribune.

“Time after time they’re taking the side of the powerful against the people,” Dayton said, also citing inaction on issues like the opioid epidemic and elder abuse by caregivers.

Chamberlain challenged Dayton’s assertion that the tax bill in particular was designed to favor special interests, saying that it would result in either a tax cut or no change for more than 99 percent of Minnesotans.

“Average, hardworking Minnesotans, middle income Minnesotans, a married couple — that’s not special interests, that’s what this bill is,” said Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes. “So if (Dayton) thinks we’re beholden to special interests, I don’t think he gets out much.”