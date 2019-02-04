The mayor of Dayton has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from a citizen committee in charge of the west metro suburb’s Heritage Day celebration.

Timothy McNeil, 54, was charged by summons Friday in Hennepin County District Court with felony theft by swindle.

“People in positions of trust, especially elected officials, have an absolute duty to conduct the people’s business in a manner that is above reproach,” County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday. “Mayor McNeil used the organizational account like one would use their personal checking accounts.”

McNeil used nearly $775 of the money to pay a Sprint phone bill and another $386 to pay Charter Communications for cable television and remains responsible for more than $8,000 in missing money, the criminal complaint read. The court filing did not say what happened to the rest of the money.

McNeil said he was unaware of the criminal complaint until late Monday morning and intends to “have a response when I know more.”

September’s annual Heritage Day festivities, which have been held for about the past 40 years, included a community lunch, kids fun run, parade, car show, talent show and other entertainment.

According to the criminal complaint:

McNeil’s name was added in April 2015 to the bank account for the Dayton Heritage Day Committee, which is not a city body and consists of volunteers who plan the annual festival for the city of 5,300 using money donated by individuals and businesses.

At some point afterward, committee member and treasurer Sandra Borders tried but could not check the bank statements electronically. She obtained paper statements and discovered that McNeil had taken money from the account, the complaint states.

When Borders confronted him, McNeil said it was a mix-up with his personal bank card. Borders insisted he pay it back and he gave her $500 in September 2017, even though she estimated he had taken about $10,000. He told her that he was working a minimum wage job and was unable to pay back the money.

In 2018, Borders confronted McNeil again, this time in front of other committee members. He said he had the money, although he needed to hold onto it in case something happened to his car. In September, he paid $4,000.

An examination of the bank records for the Heritage Days account and McNeil’s personal bank account indicated that beginning in early October 2015, McNeil would regularly withdraw between $1,000 and $2,000 from the Heritage Days account and on the same day deposit that money into his account.

Even after the two repayments totaling $4,500, McNeil still owed $8,710.