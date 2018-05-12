Gov. Mark Dayton enjoyed a successful fishing opener Saturday on Green Lake in Spicer, Minn., catching three fish as his party caught eight overall.

The governor’s cadre was guided by Kelly Morrell, a seasoned angler and community activist from Willmar.

“We had a great time ... I caught three bass, which made my whole day, made my last fishing opener [as governor] very special,” Dayton said in a prepared statement. “We had a good outing. All of you here in Spicer, New London, and Willmar have been so fabulous. You have been such great hosts. The temperature may be cool, but the spirit of the occasion warmed everything up. We had a great time, and I can’t thank you enough.”

With the governor in his boat were House Speaker Kurt Daudt, House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Gazelka’s son, Josh.

There was no word on whether the political leaders’ time together included some talk about taxes, spending and bond issues, the big three issues looming in the final legislative week.

Dayton’s three bass weighed in at 1.5 pounds, 2 pounds, and 2.5 pounds, respectively. Daudt and Gazelka also caught two bass each.