Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders resumed their negotiations over the state budget Saturday morning, though it remains unclear if the two sides are drawing closer to a compromise.

Talks broke up midmorning as the House and Senate went into session, but both House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, declined to comment. With just over two days remaining in the legislative session, lawmakers and the governor have been scrambling to find agreement on the state’s next two-year, approximately $46 billion spending plan.

While both sides have agreed to make changes to their initial budget proposals, they are still divided over which areas to prioritize and over policy changes included in the budget bills. Republicans, who hold majorities in both the House and Senate, favor returning much of the state’s $1.65 billion surplus as tax cuts and credits, while Dayton wants to increase funding on education and health and human services programs.

GOP leaders announced Friday evening that they planned to begin the process of passing budget bills that have not yet received the governor’s approval, though they said they planned to keep working with Dayton. Joint House-Senate committees led by Republicans began meeting Saturday morning to finalize those bills. Few details of those bills were publicly available Saturday morning.