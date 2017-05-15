With one week remaining in this year’s legislative session, Gov. Mark Dayton is pushing Republican lawmakers to remove controversial policy provisions from budget bills — or risk sending the session into overtime.

The DFL governor has already vetoed five Republican budget plans and is poised to veto five more later today, after votes in the House and Senate. He told the Star Tribune on Monday morning that negotiations with House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and other GOP leaders would likely resume later Monday or early Tuesday. When they do, Dayton said he’ll be pushing hard for his top priorities, like more funding for schools — and for getting the negotiations focused squarely on the numbers that shape the approximately $46 billion spending plan for the next two years.

“If we focus this last week on our budget differences, we’ll resolve those differences and the legislature can end on time next Monday,” Dayton said. “If they are going to insist on some or all of the 609 policy provisions they have inserted into these budget bills, we’ll be negotiating until January.”

Among the governor’s top concerns: Republican plans to dismantle the prekindergarten program he launched last year and hopes to expand with an additional $175 million in the new budget. He’s also taken issue with a number of provisions in Republicans’ health and human services spending bill, saying it does not provide enough money for essential services like upgrades to the Minnesota Security Hospital, the child welfare and foster care system, and state oversight of child care facilities.

Republicans are also seeking to eliminate MNsure, the state’s individual health insurance exchange, a provision the governor called “one of the most troubling policies” in the health and human services budget bill. GOP leaders say the state will save money if individual insurance customers move to the federal exchange, but Dayton has warned that such a move would end up costing Minnesotans more money and threaten MinnesotaCare, a state-run subsidized health care program for low-income residents.

Meanwhile, Dayton is also likely to spar with Republicans over a public works funding bill, a “Real ID” measure related to more secure driver’s licenses, and a bill that would block cities from passing minimum wage or sick-leave ordinances.

The governor said the political divisions of this legislative session are reminiscent of those in 2011. That’s the year when Dayton and a GOP-majority Legislature failed to reach a compromise on the budget, forcing the state government into a lengthy shutdown. The stalemate was eventually resolved when policy measures were removed from the budget negotiations.

“Hopefully there are enough people in the Legislature who were part of that process who want it to turn out differently this time,” Dayton said.