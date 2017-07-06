Gov. Mark Dayton is recommending that a new $12 million law enforcement fund be named for Philando Castile, the man shot and killed one year ago by a St. Anthony police officer.

Speaking alongside Castile's family members on Thursday, Dayton called Castile's death "one of the most traumatic" events that has taken place during his more than six years as governor — and said it's clear Minnesota needs to do more prevent such incidents and strengthen relationships in an increasingly diverse state.

"We all need to live together in this state, peacefully, harmoniously, constructively," he said. "It's my hope this training will really be focused on that occurrence, and making that a reality."

Dayton included his request in a formal letter to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board, the group of state lawmakers, community members and law enforcement officers who will sort out how to use the new training money. The funds were approved this year by the state Legislature, which added $2 million on top of Dayton's original $10 million request.

James Burroughs, the state's chief inclusion officer, said the money will be distributed among police departments across the state. The POST board will determine the areas on which law enforcement agencies should focus their training.

Dayton's request, and the increased funding for training, was applauded by Castile's mother, Valerie Castile. She said she believes police and community members share the same goals, but that both could use more guidance on interacting with each other.

"We need this extra training for our police officers" she said. "Because at the end of the day, everyone wants to go home."

Also Thursday, Dayton appointed Castile's uncle, Clarence Castile, to serve on the POST board. He said Castile has been active in working with the state on issues of police-community relations and has signed on to become a reserve officer with the St. Paul Police Department.

Castile said he's hopeful the increased emphasis on police training will also prompt interest in community lessons in conflict resolution.

"They may not have the funding, but we need people who are willing to go into schools and into rec centers and teach people how to handle situations," he said. "That's one of the things I plan on doing."

Thursday marks one year to the day since Castile was shot and killed by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Several public gatherings will take place in Castile's honor. They are:

Thursday: Black Love, a Remembrance Celebration, 3-9 p.m., Como Park Picnic Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul. Hosted by Black St. Paul. With music and speakers, including Diamond Reynolds, Castile's girlfriend.

Friday: United & Peace Lantern Release, 6:30-9 p.m., 2077 Larpenteur Av. W., Falcon Heights. Lanterns cost $3-$10. Proceeds go to the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.