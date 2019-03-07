What is a Day Pass?

The Day Pass is a special offer available to qualified Star Tribune readers. If you’re qualified, upon verifying your email address or using our social login feature, you will be entitled to seven days of unrestricted access to Star Tribune articles!

What does the Day Pass include?

A Day Pass includes the same level of access to Star Tribune content that a Premium Digital Access Subscriber. This includes:

Unlimited content on Startribune.com

Unlimited access to Apps

iPad®

iPhone®

Android™

eEdition (digital replica of the daily paper)

This access is available only for a limited time while using the Day Pass, and is not a subscription. At the end of your Day Pass, you will no longer have access to the above premium content without purchasing a Premium Digital Access subscription.

How do I activate my Day Pass?

A Day Pass can be activated by clicking the link in your verification email. If you didn’t receive a verification email within 15 minutes of providing your email address, please check your spam/junk folder, or your “Promotions” folder.

You must click the link in this email within 48 hours in order to receive access to your Day Pass.

If your email activation link has expired, or if you can’t find your email, click here to resend the email.

Can the Day Pass be shared with other people?

There is a limit to one email address or visitor per Day Pass.

How do I access my Day Pass on another device?

To access your Day Pass on another device, you can click the link in the verification email you received. You must click the link in this email within 48 hours in order to receive access to your Day Pass on another device.

Once you’ve activated your day pass, you will be logged in on the Star Tribune site. We recommend you create a password so you can save your preferences and log in on other devices.

If you want help setting or resetting a password, simply visit our password help screen here , then enter your email address and select “Submit.” You will then receive a password reset email, and you can then create a password. This allows you to log in on an unlimited number of browsers and devices during your Day Pass trial period.

I never created a password. How do I access my Day Pass without a password?

To access your Day Pass without a password, you can click the link in the verification email you received. You must click the link in this email within 48 hours in order to receive access to your Day Pass on another device.

If you wish to access your Day Pass and your verification link has expired, simply visit our login screen here and select “Forgot your password?” You will then receive a password reset email, and you will need to create a password. This allows you to log in on an unlimited number of browsers during your Day Pass trial period.

Can I access my Day Pass on the app?

Yes! To access your Day Pass on one of our apps, you must first download the iOS or Android app to your device. If you have not created a password for your Day Pass account, you may do so by clicking the “Forgot your password? link here and following the email instructions.

Once you have a password created, you can use your email address and password to log in to the app for uninterrupted access to Star Tribune content.

How do I become qualified for a Day Pass?

To qualify, you need to provide your email address, or login using our social login feature. The Day Pass is available only for new visitors to Star Tribune who haven’t previously subscribed to a newsletter, received digital access or print delivery service through a subscription, or has previously used a Day Pass.

Why am I not qualified for a Day Pass?

The Day Pass is only available for new visitors to the Star Tribune. If you have previously received a newspaper delivery, Premium Digital Access, or receive any of our newsletters or promotional emails, you are not qualified for the Day Pass at this time.

My Day Pass is expired. Why can’t I continue to access the site with my Day Pass?

The Day Pass gives you a limited time trial of our Premium Digital Access subscription. You may continue to log in to the site in order to comment, or subscribe to additional newsletters. However, your content access will be restricted once your Day Pass time period ends. You may purchase a Premium Digital Access subscription here

How do I extend or renew my Day Pass?

At this time, the Day Pass cannot be renewed or extended. Once your Day Pass time period is up, you may purchase a Premium Digital Access subscription to continue uninterrupted access to your favorite Star Tribune content.

How do I get a new Day Pass?

The Day Pass is available only for new visitors to Star Tribune who haven’t previously subscribed to a newsletter, received digital access or print delivery service through a subscription, or has previously used a Day Pass. There is a limit to one email address or one visitor per Day Pass.