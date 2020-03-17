Gov. Tim Walz issued new guidance to Minnesota child care providers late Monday, asking them to stay open but urging them to prioritize care for children of health care and emergency workers.

“We would appreciate if you continued to care for kids and their families and would like to support you if you decide to remain open,” Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wrote hours after they orders bars and restaurants to shut down for dine-in customers. “That said, based on this Executive Order and the new guidelines from the federal government to limit groups to the size of ten, we know that many of you may be considering closing, which is understandable.”

Walz recommended that centers consider sending home children of parents who aren’t medical or emergency workers.

“If a family does not include health care or emergency workers, ask them to keep their children home or use a family, friend or neighbor to provide care in order to make capacity for new families,” the letter said.

The governor also asked that child care providers consider expanding their hours to accommodate the longer shifts of emergency workers, and to let the state Department of Human Services know if they are choosing to remain open.

Day care centers and preschools who stay open will receive priority testing for their staff if they need to be tested for COVID-19, the letter said.

“During this time of emergency, we need leaders to stand up and help our emergency services continue to operate. Remaining open, even at reduced capacity, can help enable emergency and healthcare workers to do their jobs,” the letter said.

Most providers in the state remained open on Monday, but reports from child care centers indicated attendance was light.