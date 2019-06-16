KEEP THAT CARD

Danny Willett: The Englishman shot a round under par at a major for the first time since winning the 2016 Masters, a 67 that included four birdies on the first seven holes.

TOSS THAT CARD

Aaron Wise: Tied for fourth going into Round 3, he moved the wrong way with a 79 that was tied for second-worst score of the day. He made a quadruple bogey 8 on the ninth hole.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Tiger Woods: He made more birdies Saturday than the first two rounds combined, but the five birdies were offset by five bogeys, three of those on the "easy" opening seven holes. Woods, who had gone 19 consecutive holes without a birdie before making them on holes 4 and 5 Saturday, was at even par for the tournament.

U.S. OPEN MOMENT

Hello friends. Two days after Fox invited longtime NBC announcer Johnny Miller to its telecast, the network went to another rival, bringing on CBS' Jim Nantz, who lives near Pebble Beach, got married there and apparently has a replica of the par-3 seventh hole in his backyard. Nantz spent time in the booth with Joe Buck and Paul Azinger.

CHIP SHOTS

• Former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen shot 1-over 72 and is in a tie for 49th at 3-over 216. Other golfers at 216 include Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau.

• Tom Hoge of Fargo had three birdies and three bogeys to shoot even par 71, putting him at 2 over for the tournament and in a tie for 42nd.

• Amateurs Brandon Wu, Viktor Hovland and Chandler Eaton were within four shots of each other. The fourth amateur to make the cut among the 15 who entered was 17-year-old Michael Thorbjornsen, who shot an 84 and was far back.

KEY HOLE

Par-5, 589-yard No. 14: After gouging out of the rough on his second and third shots, Gary Woodland made a 42-foot putt to save par and, for the second time in three holes, avoid a two-shot swing against second-place Justin Rose, who made birdie. Rose was the only player among the top eight to make birdie or better on the hole.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"You can't put yourself under pressure to have a crack at those holes. You've just got to let it happen."

— Rory McIlroy, after shooting 1-under 70 to fall to sixth, five shots back.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"The last time Brooks Koepka made a bogey was at that Challenge tour event in Kazakhstan."

— Golf Magazine's Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck), after Koepka's 68 featured three birdies and no bogeys.

DAY 4

Graeme McDowell won the 2010 U.S. Open at even par. It was 12 under in 2000, but that was when Tiger Woods won by 15 strokes. What will the winning score be Sunday? The final group of Woodland and Rose tee off at 4:30 p.m.

