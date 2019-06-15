KEEP THAT CARD

Jim Furyk: Competing in his 24th consecutive U.S. Open and 25th overall, the 2003 champion at Olympia Fields bounced back from a 73 Thursday by shooting 4-under-par 67 on Friday for the low round of the morning. His round included six birdies and two bogeys.

TOSS THAT CARD

Ian Poulter: He threw away his shot at the weekend by making an 8 on the par-4 third hole. Poulter ended his round by holing his iron shot for birdie, but all that did was get him to 4 over with a second round of 73.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Charlie Danielson: The Osceola, Wis., golfer will play the weekend for the first time in a major after he shot a 1-under 70 that made him even par for the tournament. He birdied four of five holes on the front nine — his back nine — with his own gallery of about 30 family and friends following and cheering along. “I’m just happy everyone here watching gets some more golf to watch,” said the 25-year-old, who will be paired with Phil Mickelson on Saturday.

U.S. OPEN MOMENT

Francisco Molinari: The British Open champion got up to 5 under through 16 holes, then played his last two holes, 8 and 9, at 3 over par. On No. 8, his second shot, a 6-iron from the middle of the fairway, found the thick vegetation near the top of a cliff and was deemed unplayable; he had to ride a cart to go back to the other side of the canyon and take a drop, and ended up with a double bogey 6.

CHIP SHOTS

• Former Gopher Erik van Rooyen made a birdie on his final hole to make the cut right at 2 over par following a round of 73. He tied for 17th at last summer’s British Open and tied for eighth at last month’s PGA Championship. Two-time Minnesota State Amateur champion Tom Hoge of Fargo also followed a 71 with a 73 to make the cut.

• A top-10 finisher in four of his previous six majors, Tony Finau missed the cut at 4 over, but he’s headed to the 3M Open in Blaine next month. Finau said he has been to Minnesota many times to visit cousins and has practiced and played recreationally with them there as well. “I like Minnesota, I think it’s a great spot,” said Finau, ranked 14th in the world. “It just fit in the schedule where I felt that was the right move to play that one before the British Open.”

• Five people were injured when one of several boxes being loaded onto a golf cart fell onto the accelerator and sent the cart into spectators.

KEY HOLE

Par-4, 526-yard No. 9: Gary Woodland closed with a birdie after driving into a divot in the fairway. The birdie gave Woodland a two-shot lead.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“At this point, there’s not a lot to worry about. If you’re one ahead, one behind, it’s a lot of golf to be played.”

— First-round leader Justin Rose, who will play in the final group Saturday.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“Even the walking scorer is shaking his head over Phil’s no-fairway-no-green birdie on #6. Phil being Phil.”

— Web.com golfer Brad Fritsch (@Brad Fritsch), after Mickelson chipped in for a 4 the hard way.

DAY 3

The USGA sure likes its prime-time golf. Fox begins its telecast at 11 a.m.; the final group tees off at 4:45 p.m.

Compiled from news services and staff writer Jerry Zgoda.