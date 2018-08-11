DAY 2 AT BELLERIVE

Keep that card

Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel: Schwartzel shot 44 spots up the leaderboard and Kopeka 30 spots with matching PGA Championship scoring records of 7-under 63 before storms moved in and washed out play for the day.

Toss that card

Kyle Stanley: Began the day 1 under but a pair of bogeys on the back nine left him at 1 over, and likely missing the cut by a stroke.

On the course with

Zach J. Johnson: There are two players going by the same name at the PGA Championship: Zach Johnson the two-time major winner, and Zach Johnson from Davis Park in Utah, one of 20 club pros to qualify. In the second round, the club pro shot 69 and the two-time major winner shot 70. "The memories are countless," he said.

Open moment

Ben Kern was the lone club pro with a chance to make the cut, after a birdie at 18 that put him at even-par for the championship. With about half the field on the course when play was stopped, the cut line was holding at even. "I know deep down I've got a little bit of game left," Kern said.

Chip shots

• Sergio Garcia (above) sits one shot over the cut line; he's missed the cut in the previous four majors.

• Tony Finau birdied his first 5 holes, took a triple-bogey six at No. 6, then proceeded to birdie 7 and 8.

Key hole

Par-4, 438-yard No. 9: Koepka and Kevin Kisner each ended their rounds at No. 9, and each had a chance to birdie for a 62.

TWEET of the day

Weather warning signs posted at Bellerive. Seems early.

— @RexHoggardGC - exactly 79 minutes before the horn sounded.

Quote of the day

"Before and after Tiger plays."

— PGA merchandise tent worker, on when it's busiest.

UP NEXT

Play resumes at 7 a.m., with TNT starting the day's marathon coverage.

BRIAN STENSAAS