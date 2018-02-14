DaVita Inc., a Denver-based company that’s one of the nation’s largest operators of dialysis clinics, is eliminating 38 jobs at a research center in Minneapolis.

Announced this week, the cuts are part of a company decision to discontinue one of three segments in its clinical research division, a spokesman said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune.

The move is not related, the spokesman said, to a $4.9 billion deal announced in December for DaVita to sell its medical group to Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group.

“Teammates are being invited to consider remaining with DaVita in other capacities and we are providing them guidance and support during the transition,” the company said in a statement to the Star Tribune. “In Minnesota, there are 38 teammates impacted.”

DaVita says it will continue operations at the Minneapolis center, which is located near Hennepin County Medical Center. The company is discontinuing what it calls “early clinical research,” which includes specialized research services at drug-testing facilities in Minneapolis and Colorado.

Despite the cut, DaVita says its research division will continue late phase renal clinical trials and internal research to support the company’s kidney care business.

“The early clinical business has faced persistent and increasing headwinds predominated by global outsourcing, amongst other challenges,” the company said in a statement. “We will begin closeout activities ... and that transition will be final at the end of the [second quarter of 2018].”

The internal announcement was made Feb. 12, the company said, and impacts about 100 workers overall. Since 2010, DaVita says it has added 52,858 jobs across the U.S. including 389 in Minnesota.

“We are actively focused on identifying strategic investments and in growing our presence in 2018,” the company said.