Davina and the Vagabonds perform their New Orleans-inspired jazz/blues/R&B all over the Twin Cities. How would you like to experience them performing in your own living room?

Virtually, that is.

The popular Minnesota combo's concert on May 30 at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix will be broadcast live on the internet.

And if you have a Yamaha Disklavier in your living room, you can sync it to recreate Davina Lozier’s every keystroke (and pedal pump) while you watch her and the Vagabonds perform live on your computer monitor.

Unfortunately, if you don't have this kind of Yamaha keyboard, you won't be able to fully appreciate this because DisklavierTV content is a video with specialized audio. One channel contains all the audio tracks (minus the piano) and the other channel has special data that makes connected Disklavier pianos play.

The music begins at 9:30 p.m. central time.

For more information, go to http://www.yamaha.com/usa/DisklavierTV/home.html