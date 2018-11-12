HBO has a comedy series in the works from Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman and David Spade, with Spade set to star, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.

The untitled project centers on Calvin Wash, played by Spade, a semi-famous grunge musician who was hooked on heroin in the ’90s. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he meets troubled 20-something actress Bailey, both of their lives change in unexpected and electrifying ways.

Cody will write and executive produce, with Reitman also executive producing and directing. The project hails from Cody’s Vita Vera Films and Reitman’s Right of Way Films, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

