“M*A*S*H” actor David Ogden Stiers died of cancer on Saturday. He was 75.

“I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer,” Stiers’ agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs tweeted. “His talent was only surpassed by his heart.”

Stiers was nominated for two Emmys for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III, a talented surgeon, on the long-running CBS series set during the Korean War. Stiers starred on the series from 1977-1983, filling the void Larry Linville’s Frank Burns left when he exited the show.

Also Read: William Christopher, 'M*A*S*H' Star, Dies at 84

The actor earned a third Emmy nomination for his portrayal of William Milligan Sloane, the United States Olympic Committee founder, in the 1984 NBC miniseries “The First Olympics: Athens 1896.”

Stiers' other TV credits include “North and South,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Matlock,” “Touched by an Angel,” and “Frasier.” He also played John Cusack’s father, Al Meyer, in the 1985 flick “Better Off Dead….”

In addition to his live-action work, Stiers lent his voice to several memorable characters, including Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast,” Jumba in “Lilo & Stitch,” Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in “Pocahontas,” and the narrator of M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Lady in the Water.”