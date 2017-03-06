David Letterman/photo by John Paul Filo/CBS

David Letterman may have left his late-night perch nearly two years ago, but his words still carry weight.

His scathing comments about Donald Trump during a recent New York magazine interview has been in heavy circulation on the internet, but he also had some nice things to say about a certain Minnesota senator.

"The only person I can trust anymore is Al Franken, who has a great brain and a great heart," he told David Marchese. "I believe what he says."

Letterman went on to call Franken one of the smartest people he's ever met -- and one of the three funniest.

The other two: Norm Macdonald and long-time "SNL" writer Jim Downey.

