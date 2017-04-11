Dave Thorson is leaving his position as DeLaSalle boys’ basketball head coach to become an assistant coach at Drake University, a source told the Star Tribune.

Thorson, who has won six consecutive Class 3A titles with the Islanders, is expected to join the staff of Drake head coach Niko Medved, media sources were reporting. Medved, a Minnesota native who played high school basketball at Roseville, was named the Bulldogs’ coach on March 26 after four years at Furman University.

Efforts to reach Thorson for comment Tuesday were not immediately successful.

Medved previously served as a student manager and assistant coach at the University of Minnesota. Thorson was also an assistant coach with the Gophers for four years before taking the Islanders’ post.

In 23 years at DeLaSalle, Thorson compiled a record of 527-136. His teams appeared in 15 state tournaments, winning nine titles (the others were in 1998, 1999 and 2006). He has won more state championships than any other boys’ or girls’ coach in state history. The Islanders were runners-up in 1997 and 2003.

