The Star Tribune collected the names and stories of everyone who died after a physical confrontation with law enforcement in Minnesota since January 2000, and continues to update this database as new incidents occur. A disproportionate share — at least 45 percent — were people with a history of mental illness or who were having a mental health crisis when they died.
Staff reporter Kelly Smith contributed to this database.
