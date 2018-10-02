The 18-year-old man found dead after an apparent fall from a residence hall at Bemidji State University has been identified as Isaac Morris, a recent graduate of Dassel-Cokato Schools, a Dassel-Cokato official said Monday.

Superintendent Jeff Powers said Morris had graduated this year and was well-known by his peers and in the community.

Bemidji police officers were summoned to Tamarack Hall at Bemidji State University at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of an injured person lying on the ground, according to the university.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Officials have said he was a visitor not enrolled at BSU. An investigation into the death is ongoing; the Ramsey County medical examiners office is conducting an autopsy.

“His death leaves a great big hole, that’s for sure,” Powers said Monday.