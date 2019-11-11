Considered Minnesota United's biggest building block just a season ago, star attacking midfielder Darwin Quintero posted on his social media accounts Monday afternoon that he will not return to Minnesota for a third MLS season in 2020.

A club spokesman in turn said United has not declined the 32-year-old Colombian's contract option due to pay him $2 million next season.

Monday started a three-day MLS trade window in which teams can modify their rosters in preparation for next week's expansion draft that will supply players to new franchises in Nashville and Miami.

United coach Adrian Heath last week said the team was considering all options — exercising or declining the option, trading him to another MLS team or loaning/transferring him to another team worldwide — by a December deadline.

"We're working on that at this moment, still going on," Heath said Friday.

Brought by United to Minnesota in 2018 as its first designated player, Quintero posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that the team decided not to exercise that contract option.

He called his two seasons with the Loons "living great experiences" and also wrote, "I want to thank you for all that was lived, were two years of much learning. My best wishes and thanks for everything."

A 2018 All Star in his first MLS season, Quintero was clearly the best and most well-paid player on a losing team that year. In 2019, the team's first designated player still led a winning United team with 10 goals scored in 31 games, including four of them on penalty kicks.

But he also didn't start his team's two biggest games in 2019 and came off the bench as a second-half substitute in both of them. The first was U.S. Open Cup final on Aug. 27 at Atlanta after he led the lengthy tournament in goal scoring. The other was United's first playoff game, a first-round home loss to glitzy L.A. Galaxy last month.

United lost 2-1 in the Cup final when Quintero subbed for Ozzie Alonso in the 75th minute. It also lost 2-1 to the Galaxy when he entered for Ethan Finlay in the 60th minute after he had felt ill two days before the game.

Quintero turned 32 in September. At season's start, it seemed certain United would exercise the contract option to bring him back. By November, that wasn't so, not after his uneven season when the team also signed younger midfielders Robin Lod and Thomas Chacon during the midsummer transfer window.

He played 30 of 34 regular-season games when he was bothered by small ankle, groin and other injuries.

In 2018, Quintero scored 11 goals and had 15 assists in the 27 games he played for United. He joined the team after he transferred from Club America in Mexico's Liga MX and signed as United's first designated player a month into its second MLS season.

He scored a goal in his first game two weeks later against Portland and delivered six goals and six assists in six July games. He also was named to the MLS Team of the Week five times that season, its Player of the Week once after he scored the first hat trick in United's MLS history, and was named to the MLS All-Star team.

Before this season, United coach Adrian Heath called Quintero "a really special player" and a perennial All Star.

Two days after he was a second-half substitute in the U.S. Open Cup final, Quintero called himself very surprised, upset and hurt when he didn't start that game. He said he had been told by Heath that he would and expected he would start.

When asked then about the future and a team option on his contract for 2020, Quintero said that decision eventually will be made by team officials.

"I'm happy here, my family is happy here," Quintero said. "I'm staying calm. I need to finish the season the best way I can."