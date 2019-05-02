Minnesota United is about as healthy as it has been all season after training Thursday, when coach Adrian Heath declared star Darwin Quintero available for selection Saturday against Seattle at Allianz Field.

Quintero left the game Sunday against D.C. United in the 51st minute after he injured his left ankle 30 minutes into the game and played on, but without much mobility.

Striker Angelo Rodriguez is fine, too. He got hit in the leg after he scored the only goal in the 82nd minute in the Loons' 1-0 victory.

Rookie defender Chase Gasper has trained the last two days and Heath said “might be a little bit too early” for his return from a hamstring injury sustained more than a month ago.

But otherwise, Heath said, “pretty much a clean bill of health.”

United still is trying to get veteran midfielder Kevin Molino back to full fitness after he missed a year because of knee surgery. He started and played 61 minutes against L.A. Galaxy last week, but didn’t play Sunday.

Also expect Heath to go back to the same backline that kept both L.A. and D.C. United scoreless, even if that means leaving captain Francisco Calvo out of the starting lineup and maybe out of the substitutes, too, to keep Eric Miller at left back.

“It’s not an easy situation because you have to disappoint people,” Heath said. “Every decision I make, the only thing in my mind is it the right decision to win the game.”

Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan is eligible to play after MLS rescinded a red card he received in the Sounders' game against LAFC on Sunday.

“Happy that I’ll be able to compete against Ozzie, really a mentor of mine,” Roldan told reporters after the Sounders’ training Wednesday. “Very excited to check out the stadium. Just a bunch of different emotions the last couple days.”

Seattle also could have three or four injured players – Victor Rodriguez, Chad Marshall, Raul Ruidiaz among them – back for Saturday’s game.

“They’ve got one of their better players back,” Heath said. “They’ve got real energy. Obviously, they’ll be delighted he’s back. We’re prepared for what we think it’s going to be. We spoke about what might be their 11, what was their 11 last week. They generally play a similar sort of way regardless of who it is.”