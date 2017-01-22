UPDATED

The Wild will be looking to complete its four-game homestand (2-1) with a third win of the season tonight against the Nashville Predators.

It'll have to avoid fatigue and a letdown after last night's emotional come-from-behind win over Anaheim.

It will be without captain Mikko Koivu, who's sick. Jordan Schroeder will slide into second-line center.

The Wild's 4-1-1 in the back end of back-to-backs this season, 4-0-1 in its past five.

The Wild has won six straight against the Central Division and is 13-0-2 in its past 15 against the Western Conference.

Darcy Kuemper vs. Pekka Rinne.

"It's their third game in four nights," coach Bruce Boudreau said of the Predators. "They are sitting here waiting for us. I don't know if it's a question of how much I want [Kuemper] to be better. He is going to have to be really good because I think they're going to come out at us."

Kuemper is 3-0-1 in his past four starts but has allowed 18 goals in his past five starts.

Charlie Coyle has four points against Nashville this season..

He has 10 assists in the past 12 games but only one goal and is back in his annual rut of not shooting. In the first 26 games, he had 61 shots. In the past 19 games, he has 27 shots and four in the past seven.

Eric Staal has two goals and an assist against Nashville this season.

P.K. Subban was the first defenseman to ever have a hat trick against Minnesota in 2011. RW James Neal leads with 15 goals. LW Filip Forsberg has 10 goals in his past 19 games.

Thirteen of the past 23 contests between these two teams have been decided by one goal (Wild’s 12-8-3).

Former Pred Ryan Suter scored the game-winning goal and had two assists and matched a career-best with a plus-4 last night against Anaheim to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, his goal and two assists in 1:59 is the fastest three points by a Wild player in history. The old record was three (1 G, 2 A) in 3:27 by Mikael Granlund on 2/22/2015 vs. Dallas.

The last player to do it in 2 minutes or less was the Blues’ Alexander Steen (also in 1:59) on 11/11/2014 vs. Buffalo.

Nate Prosser gets back in for Christian Folin.

Tyler Graovac draws back in after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Asked if Graovac, who has one point in the past 27 games, will get the message he needs to be more assertive, Boudreau said, "I don't know. We'll find out."

When pressed for what he's looking for in Graovac, Boudreau said, "I want him to do a lot of things quite frankly. In his position as the fourth-line center right now he's got to be the responsible one. At the same time it doesn't mean quit playing hockey. When you get the opportunity, you win battles, you go for goals. It's like I ask everybody. I don't want anybody one dimensional. They have to be able to do more than one thing. And it's not just Grao. When we have to puck let's go for goals. When we don't have the puck let's prevent the goals."