During what is ordinarily the quietest stretch of the NFL calendar, the Vikings crossed off another item on their to-do list.

The team announced it signed defensive end Danielle Hunter to a contract extension on Wednesday morning, which two league sources said will pay Hunter at least $72 million over five years. He can earn up to $78 million through incentives, and will receive at least $40 million in guaranteed money. Hunter will earn $48 million over the first three years of the deal, including a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter’s deal will be tacked onto his existing 2018 contract, adding five new seasons to that deal. He’s under contract through the 2023 season.

A third-round pick in the 2015 draft, Hunter posted six sacks in a rotational role as a rookie, before breaking out and notching 12 1/2 sacks in 2016, along with a fumble return for a touchdown. He moved into a starting role last season and had seven sacks, while playing more snaps and dealing with greater attention from opposing offensive lines, in 2017.

Hunter doesn’t turn 24 until Oct. 29, and his deal means the Vikings have two premier pass rushers under contract for years to come. They gave a four-year, $58 million contract extension to Everson Griffen during training camp last year, locking him up until 2022.