During what is ordinarily the quietest stretch of the NFL calendar, the Vikings crossed off another item on their to-do list.
The team announced it signed defensive end Danielle Hunter to a contract extension on Wednesday morning, which two league sources said will pay Hunter at least $72 million over five years. He can earn up to $78 million through incentives, and will receive at least $40 million in guaranteed money. Hunter will earn $48 million over the first three years of the deal, including a $15 million signing bonus.
Hunter’s deal will be tacked onto his existing 2018 contract, adding five new seasons to that deal. He’s under contract through the 2023 season.
A third-round pick in the 2015 draft, Hunter posted six sacks in a rotational role as a rookie, before breaking out and notching 12 1/2 sacks in 2016, along with a fumble return for a touchdown. He moved into a starting role last season and had seven sacks, while playing more snaps and dealing with greater attention from opposing offensive lines, in 2017.
Hunter doesn’t turn 24 until Oct. 29, and his deal means the Vikings have two premier pass rushers under contract for years to come. They gave a four-year, $58 million contract extension to Everson Griffen during training camp last year, locking him up until 2022.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Danielle Hunter lands $72 million contract extension with Vikings
The team announced it signed defensive end Danielle Hunter to a contract extension, which two league sources said will pay Hunter at least $72 million over five years.
Wild
AP source: Sabres acquire Sheary, Hunwick in trade with Pens
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Conor Sheary and defenseman Matt Hunwick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, a person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.
MN United
Down to 1 keeper, Tunisia asks FIFA to allow another
Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul says he is down to one healthy goalkeeper and is hoping FIFA will allow him to bring in another for his squad's final World Cup game against Panama.
MN United
The Latest: Kawashima likely to line up for Japan v Poland
The Latest on Wednesday at the World Cup (all times local):
MN United
Milan banned from Europa League for 1 year for overspending
UEFA effectively banned AC Milan from European competition for one year on Wednesday for overspending on player transfers and wages in one of the toughest sentences handed down for breaching financial fair play regulations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.