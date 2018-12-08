The Gophers should get help in the frontcourt soon with Eric Curry expected to make his season debut next week, but they have a pretty good talent at center right now with Daniel Oturu.

Oturu, a 6-foot-10 freshman, was going to come off the bench to start his college career until Curry had to miss the first 10 games recovering from knee surgery.

The experience appears to have sped up Oturu’s growth this season, evident with a career-best 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in Saturday’s 72-56 victory against Arkansas State at Williams Arena.

Oturu’s inside presence made up for a tough day offensively for All-Big Ten senior Jordan Murphy, who was held to just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.

As well as he played Saturday, the game didn’t end smoothly for Oturu after he fell awkwardly going after a rebound late in the second half. He limped off the court and couldn’t put much weight on his right ankle going to the bench with his team ahead 66-54 with three minutes remaining.

Fortunately for Minnesota, Oturu’s injury didn’t appear too serious. He walked with his teammates around the court to greet fans after the game.

Gophers center Daniel Oturu grabbed a rebound over Arkansas State forward J.J. Matthews in the first half.

The Gophers (8-2) opened with a 21-2 lead after Matz Stockman’s basket capped a 15-0 run. Arkansas State tried to get back into the game, but Oturu had eight of Minnesota’s next 11 points. When he wasn’t scoring off offensive rebounds, Oturu got to the foul line consistently. He shot 8-for-10 free throws in the first half.

Minnesota held its Sun Belt opponent to 26 percent shooting (9-for-34) in the first half to take a 41-24 halftime lead.

Curry, a valuable reserve on Minnesota’s NCAA tournament team in 2017, was projected as the team’s starting center until swelling in his previously injured left knee required cleanup surgery in October. In Curry’s absence, Oturu was thrown into the fire against a tough nonconference schedule, including early Big Ten games against ranked opponents Ohio State and Nebraska.

After learning a hard lesson on how physical the Big Ten is in a 20-point loss on the road against the Buckeyes, Oturu bounced back with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in Wednesday’s 85-78 win against the Cornhuskers.

Saturday was the fourth straight game where Oturu recorded at least three blocks. The former Cretin-Derham Hall star entered the day ranking second in the Big Ten in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

In the second half, Arkansas State cut a 21-point deficit to 63-51 after two free throws from Ty Cockfield with 5:11 left to play. Coming off his 32-point performance against Nebraska on Wednesday, Amir Coffey answered for Minnesota with a three-pointer to extend it to a 15-point advantage.

Coffey finished with 12 points and six assists. Dupree McBrayer, who lost his mother to cancer earlier in the week, scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting for the Gophers, who play Tuesday vs. North Florida at home.