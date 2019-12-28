There was every reason for Saturday to be a trap game for the Gophers men’s basketball team coming off two big wins and having a week off during Christmas break.

For the first 10 minutes of the first half, Richard Pitino didn’t see the same players on the floor who had outplayed Ohio State and Oklahoma State.

The Gophers looked zapped of energy trailing by six points to Florida International, but sophomores Gabe Kalscheur and Daniel Oturu gave them the spark they needed to pull away in a 89-62 victory Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena.

Oturu reached a milestone with 21 points and 20 rebounds for the Gophers (7-5), who picked up their third straight victory in their final nonconference game.

Kalscheur, who scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, picked up where he left off after a career-best 34 points in last week’s 86-66 victory against the Cowboys in Tulsa.

Minnesota’s turnaround from a rough start earlier in the season comes just in time with the remaining 18 Big Ten games starting into the new year on Thursday at Purdue.

Gophers men 89, Florida International 62 6 p.m. Thursday at Purdue (BTN)

A couple weeks ago, Pitino told his team it had to start showing how much it learned from a challenging nonconference slate. All five losses were to high-major opponents, including dropping their first four games this season away from the Barn.

After arguably the biggest win in the Pitino era against then-No. 3 Ohio State on Dec. 21 at home, the Gophers haven’t looked back. All three wins have been in convincing fashion.

Kalscheur’s resurgence has been a big factor. The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Edina is averaging 24 points in the last three games on 13-for-26 shooting from beyond the arc.

On Saturday, Florida International (9-4) led 16-11 at the midway point in the first half after a putback from Osasumwen Osaghae. Not only were the Panthers winning the rebounding battle, but their Big Ten opponent opened 4 for 19 from the field.

Kalscheur was 1-for-6 from the field to start, but he never lost confidence. The former DeLaSalle standout scored 15 of his team’s next 17 points. The Gophers used a 14-0 run to take control, but led 36-21 after Oturu’s putback with three minutes left in the first half.

In the second half, Osaghae muscled in a layup to cut Minnesota’s advantage to 38-29, but Kalscheur and Oturu answered to extend it to a 14-point margin.

With four minutes to play, Pitino subbed out Oturu for the last time after giving him a chance to get to set his career high in rebounds in a game. It was the first 20-rebound performance by a U player since the program’s all-time leader Jordan Murphy had 21 rebounds vs. Penn State on Jan. 19 last season.

The Gophers finished with the rebounding edge 52-36 and held their opponent to 36.4 percent shooting from the field Saturday. Marcus Carr also added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.