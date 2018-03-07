‘The Dog Days Are Over’
Life magazine photographer Philippe Halsman — known for his jumping portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Danny Kaye — once explained he liked capturing his subjects midair because it redirected their attention. “The mask falls so that the real person appears,” he said in 1958. Brussels-based choreographer Jan Martens uses this idea as the jumping-off point (so to speak) for “The Dog Days Are Over.” For roughly 70 minutes, dancers jump and jump some more, often adding fitness-inspired movements into their complex, mathematically constructed routine. This performance seeks to strip away artifice, establishing a new understanding between spectator and performer. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., $25, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org.)
SHEILA REGAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.