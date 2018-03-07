‘The Dog Days Are Over’

Life magazine photographer Philippe Halsman — known for his jumping portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Danny Kaye — once explained he liked capturing his subjects midair because it redirected their attention. “The mask falls so that the real person appears,” he said in 1958. Brussels-based choreographer Jan Martens uses this idea as the jumping-off point (so to speak) for “The Dog Days Are Over.” For roughly 70 minutes, dancers jump and jump some more, often adding fitness-inspired movements into their complex, mathematically constructed routine. This performance seeks to strip away artifice, establishing a new understanding between spectator and performer. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., $25, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org.)

SHEILA REGAN