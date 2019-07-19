DAN PATCH WEEKEND

Running Aces hosts its richest race of the season, the $50,000 Dan Patch free-for-all pace, on Sunday. It is the centerpiece of Dan Patch Weekend, which celebrates the renowned pacer who lived and raced in Minnesota in the early 1900s.

When: Saturday and Sunday, first post 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Dan Patch Pace: The ninth of 12 races on Sunday's card, the track's most prestigious race includes 10 finalists determined by elimination heats last weekend. Nine Ways, driven by Dean Magee and trained by Tim Maier, is the defending champion and won his elimination race in 1 minute, 50.3 seconds, the fastest mile ever at Running Aces.

Saturday's nine-race card includes a pair of $25,000 races, the Ron Banks Pace and the Vernon Devine Trot.