Dan Feehan, an Army veteran and former teacher, announced he will challenge first-term U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a first-term Republican who defeated Feehan in 2018 in the First Congressional District by about 1,300 votes out of more than 190,000 total cast.

Feehan, a Democrat who was in the Iraq war, released a campaign video and statement that sharply attacks Hagedorn's brief tenure in Congress, saying he is "beholden to special interests and supports policies that benefit the big-moneyed donors in our country."

The First Congressional District, which includes a wide swath of southern Minnesota anchored by Rochester and Mankato, leans Republican, having given President Donald Trump a 15% victory margin 2016. Gov. Tim Walz represented the district as a Democrat for 12 years, however.

Trump, who visited Rochester for a rally in 2018 to help Hagedorn, is sure to loom large in the race. Hagedorn sent out a fundraising letter recently in which he called the impeachment inquiry "more nonsense from the radical resistance Democrats."