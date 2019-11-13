Dalvin Cook’s 2019 season is starting to invoke comparisons to some of the NFL’s greats. We’ve already done the legwork to put Cook’s impressive start next to Adrian Peterson’s MVP season in 2012.

Now Cook is the only Vikings running back alongside Peterson to earn two NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors (beginning in 1984) in his career. After racking up 183 yards from scrimmage during the Vikings’ win in Dallas on Sunday night, Cook was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week; his AFC counterpart was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Cook also earned the honor 13 games ago, during the Vikings’ Week 15 win against the Dolphins last season.

With more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in the Vikings’ first 10 games, Cook is the first NFL player to do that since LaDainian Tomlinson’s MVP season in 2006.